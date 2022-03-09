Watch: Dolph Ziggler Reacts To NXT Championship Win

Dolph Ziggler surprised everyone by becoming the new NXT champion during this week’s Roadblock special of the development brand.

The triple threat match where Bron Breakker defended his title against both the Show Off and Tommaso Ciampa main evented the show.

It looked as if Breakker will retain his title when he hit Ziggler with a big spear. Though Robert Roode came to the aid of his partner and he pulled the referee out of the ring to make the save.

The final moments of the match saw Ciampa going for a running knee on the champion but Roode pulled Bron out of the way. Dolph Ziggler took advantage of the distraction and he delivered a superkick to Ciampa for the win.

The new champion was interviewed backstage after his big win. He mentioned how he screwed up the plans for everyone with his victory:

“Just when you thought, you all had WrestleMania weekend all figured out. Good old DZ, screwed it up for everybody.”

There is no word yet on what the officials are planning for the title now. WWE has announced NXT Stand & Deliver for WrestleMania week. It’s likely that Dolph will defend the NXT championship against Breakker on the show.