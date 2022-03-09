Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Title At Roadblock

Bron Breakker made his second title defense as NXT Champion when the odds were stacked against him in storyline when he took on Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, titled Road Block.

The match had some near fall moments including submissions that were broken up at the last minute. Ziggler hit the Zig Zag at one point for a near fall on Ciampa. Bron hit a powerslam on Ziggler, but Robert Roode pulled out the referee. The finish saw Ciampa go for a running knee strike, but Roode pulled Bron out of the ring and Ziggler hit a superkick to Ciampa for the win. We have a new champion.

An absolute SHOCKER on #WWENXT Roadblock!!! ?@HEELZiggler is your NEW NXT Champion! pic.twitter.com/PPbq2XMwgl — NXT Roadblock is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022

Originally, this was supposed to be a singles match as Ziggler beat Ciampa in a #1 contender’s match last month on NXT. However, that was changed when Ciampa and Bron joined forces to beat Ziggler and Robert Roode last week on NXT. Ciampa was added to the bout and it made for a three-way bout.

Breakker won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January, which was the second match between them after Ciampa previously beat him last year

Breakker made his first title defense as NXT Champion against Santos Escobar in the main event of Vengeance Day.