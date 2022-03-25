GCW: One Night Only Results (3/24/22)

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘one night only’ event at The ROXY Theatre in West Hollywood, California, with GCW: One Night Only.
The main event saw Ninja Mack take on the one-and-only Joey Janela. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $9.99.
GCW: One Night Only is the last Pay-Per-View before GCW: The Collective at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. GCW: The Collective will occur from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, with 12 PPV events. Wrestling fans can buy each event individually or buy the bundle for $139.99 on FITE.
GCW: One Night Only (ROXY) Quick Results
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeats Kevin Blackwood in a fast, yet technical match up
- Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel after lading two springboard cutters. They shook hands, hugged, and Cartwheel vowed to make another match happen through hand gestures.
- Jimmy Lloyd defeats Sandra Moone in a scrappy, heartfelt bout
- Matthew Justice defeated Dark Sheik in brutal and bloody affair
- BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) def. Gangsta Party (B-Boy and Lil Cholo)
- Blake Christian defated Jai Vidal in a quick and athletic match up
- Juicy Finau defeated Eli Everfly in a grueling fight
- Ninja Mack defeated Joey Janela in shocking upset