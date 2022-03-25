GCW: One Night Only Results (3/24/22)

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘one night only’ event at The ROXY Theatre in West Hollywood, California, with GCW: One Night Only.

The main event saw Ninja Mack take on the one-and-only Joey Janela. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $9.99.

GCW: One Night Only is the last Pay-Per-View before GCW: The Collective at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. GCW: The Collective will occur from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, with 12 PPV events. Wrestling fans can buy each event individually or buy the bundle for $139.99 on FITE.

GCW: One Night Only (ROXY) Quick Results

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeats Kevin Blackwood in a fast, yet technical match up

Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel after lading two springboard cutters. They shook hands, hugged, and Cartwheel vowed to make another match happen through hand gestures.

Jimmy Lloyd defeats Sandra Moone in a scrappy, heartfelt bout

Matthew Justice defeated Dark Sheik in brutal and bloody affair

BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) def. Gangsta Party (B-Boy and Lil Cholo)

Blake Christian defated Jai Vidal in a quick and athletic match up

Juicy Finau defeated Eli Everfly in a grueling fight

Ninja Mack defeated Joey Janela in shocking upset

.@nickwayne21 vaults from the stage into the ring to hit a cutter and follows up with another one!#GCWRoxy @GCWrestling_

??https://t.co/tLzlIhsVnU pic.twitter.com/NS5XE72ocE — Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 25, 2022

Justice LAUNCHES Dark Sheik from the Roxy Stage with a Razors Edge! #GCWRoxy pic.twitter.com/OiOllS1Czf — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 25, 2022

DISGUSTING LARIAT FROM JUICY FINAU #GCWRoxy pic.twitter.com/HWO5ECgbVF — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 25, 2022