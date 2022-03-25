Friday, March 25, 2022
GCW: One Night Only Results (3/24/22)

By Jaychele Nicole

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘one night only’ event at The ROXY Theatre in West Hollywood, California, with GCW: One Night Only.

The main event saw Ninja Mack take on the one-and-only Joey Janela. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $9.99.

GCW: One Night Only is the last Pay-Per-View before GCW: The Collective at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. GCW: The Collective will occur from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, with 12 PPV events. Wrestling fans can buy each event individually or buy the bundle for $139.99 on FITE.

GCW: One Night Only (ROXY) Quick Results

  • “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeats Kevin Blackwood in a fast, yet technical match up
  • Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel after lading two springboard cutters. They shook hands, hugged, and Cartwheel vowed to make another match happen through hand gestures.
  • Jimmy Lloyd defeats Sandra Moone in a scrappy, heartfelt bout
  • Matthew Justice defeated Dark Sheik in brutal and bloody affair
  • BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) def. Gangsta Party (B-Boy and Lil Cholo)
  • Blake Christian defated Jai Vidal in a quick and athletic match up
  • Juicy Finau defeated Eli Everfly in a grueling fight
  • Ninja Mack defeated Joey Janela in shocking upset
