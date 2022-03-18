Happy Corbin Describes “Funny” Relationship With Vince McMahon

Happy Corbin has become quite chummy with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Corbin can be seen on the SmackDown brand every Friday night. He’s currently involved in a feud with former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The two will share the squared circle on night one of WrestleMania 38 on April 2.

Happy Corbin-Vince McMahon Dynamic

During an appearance on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Happy Corbin detailed his relationship with Vince McMahon and how things between the two can be both funny and frustrating (via Fightful).

“Vince, he’s amazing. We have a crazy relationship because he’s a big kid at times who is also the most powerful CEO you’ve ever met in your life. He’s got that business swagger, the way he walks around, but if you’re not looking he’ll smack you in the back of their head if you have that relationship with him. He’s hit me a couple of times.

“You know when someone does something and you instantly just get angry and want to punch them in the face, but you haven’t seen who or what it was yet? He’s done that to me a few times. If I’m not paying attention or if I have a shirt on or something, he walks up, and I hate being slapped or smacked, and he smacks me in the back or across the back of the neck and I turn around ready to kill, and I see it’s him and he’s just belly laughing and there’s literally nothing I can do. It’s funny but it’s also frustrating.”

While Corbin hasn’t won a world title in WWE, he’s been given prominent roles. At one point, he was an authority figure on Monday Night Raw. He’s also mixed it up with plenty of main eventers.