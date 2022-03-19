How USA Network Feels About NXT 2.0 Ratings

The rebranded NXT 2.0 has so far failed to impress fans with the viewership numbers but it appears that USA Network officials are happy with it.

The development brand has been averaging about 600k viewers. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast recently discussed these numbers.

The wrestling journalist revealed that he recently had a conversation with someone from USA Network. They told him ‘Yeah, we’re fine with the six-somethings.’

He mentioned how the show was in the range of 700k viewers with the slammed roster during the black and gold era of the development brand.

The USA Network doesn’t care if there are more main roster stars making appearances on the show, and they are happy with the current ratings.

WWE made a deal to broadcast NXT on USA Network every Wednesday night in August 2019. The show made its TV debut in September.

After constantly failing to beat AEW‘s weekly flagship Dynamite in ratings, the black and yellow brand was moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.

The September 14, 2021 episode of the show then saw the beginning of the 2.0 era for the brand, with a focus on younger talents and a completely different setup compared to its previous iteration.