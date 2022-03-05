Jay White Pleasantly Surprised by the Reaction to His AEW Debut

Jay White admits he was a bit surprised by the reaction he received from the AEW audience when he crossed through the ‘forbidden door.’

White has found much success during his time in NJPW. Early in his career, he had strong showings in Ring of Honor. More recently, Jay White has become a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling. Since the presence of The Bullet Club has increased in IMPACT, White has aided in the presentation of the current version of the faction.

Jay White Talks About His AEW Debut

Jay made his first appearance in AEW on the February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. White helped out The Elite by attacking Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero in the production lot.

He wrestled his first AEW match the following week on the February 18 episode of AEW Rampage. He would go on to defeat Trent Beretta.

White appeared on Busted Open Radio, and talked about the reaction to his unexpected, unannounced AEW appearance. The Bullet Club leader said, “It did a little bit. It doesn’t surprise me in the sense that, I know my own worth, but it did in the sense that I had no idea what the reaction would be to a bigger, more mainstream audience. Whether they love me from the start or not, that doesn’t bother me because I know over time people are going to realize my ability, that’s how it’s been from the start.”

He continued, “When I back to New Japan, people thought I was put in a position I shouldn’t have been, people can argue about that all day, but what you can’t argue is that where I’m at now, I was right about that. In terms of that reaction, it was a little surprise, but in a good way. I had nothing to go off in terms of gauging what an audience that size whether they would know me or how they would feel about it.”

We have not seen Jay White appear in AEW since he defeated Trent.

IMPACT Sacrifice

White is scheduled to take on Alex Shelley at IMPACT Sacrifice.

