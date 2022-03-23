Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai Crowned 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray are the winners of the second Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

It happened when Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Io and Lee Ray was booked on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. It headlined the show. Io hit her moonsault finisher for the win.

As a result of this win, they’ve earned the right to challenge Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, Kay had a different plan, At Stand & Deliver, Lee Ray and Io will join Rose and Cora Jade in a fatal 4-way match for the titles.

First Round Results

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller & Lash Legend

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo defeated Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

Raquel González & Cora Jade defeated Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

In the semi-finals of the tournament, Shrai and Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter while Choo and Kai defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez beat Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon at the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day special last year to become the first-ever winners of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament was established in 2015 as a tribute to the legendary pro wrestler.