VIDEO: Logan Paul Trains At WWE Performance Center Ahead Of WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul has been prepping for his in-ring debut.

The YouTube sensation is set to team with The Miz on night one (April 2) of WrestleMania 38. The two will take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Logan Paul Trains At WWE PC

WWE released footage of Paul having a training session a week prior to the “Grandest Stage of Them All.” In the clip, Shane Helms heaped praise on Paul’s fast progression.

“Training Logan Paul has been one of the easiest celebrity trainings I’ve ever done. He’s a natural athlete, natural charisma, natural personality. It’s just a matter of feeding him a little bit of information, he processes it and dude, it’s been super easy.”

The Miz also chimed in, saying Paul has been passing every test with flying color thus far.

“Logan Paul, I had a bar set. He has exceeded the bar every step of the way. This kid is on another level.”

