Matt Sydal Reveals Reason For Absence From AEW

Matt Sydal has not been seen on AEW programming for a while. Turns out the reason for it is a knee injury he suffered a few weeks ago.

The AEW star took on his Twitter to react to all the wishes he got on his birthday on March 19. He also provided some update on his health, confirming that he dislocated his knee which is going to keep him out of action for sometime:

“Thanks for the birthday love. A brief update: I dislocated my knee a few weeks back which is why I haven’t been active in AEW. In good news, there were no tears in my acl or pcl. Gonna do some meditating then BRB better than ever. “

A brief update: I dislocated my knee a few weeks back which is why I haven’t been active in AEW. In good news, there were no tears in my acl or pcl. Gonna do some meditating then BRB better than ever. ??? — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) March 19, 2022

Matt Sydal is an experienced wrestler who has competed for all top promotions across the globe in his 2 decades-long career.

He has worked for companies such as NJPW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and more. Sydal also had a stint with WWE as Evan Bourne.

The high-flying star made his AEW debut during the All Out PPV in 2020. He was the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale.

Matt Sydal last wrestled for Tony Khan‘s promotion during the February 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. His team won a 10-person tag team match on the show.