NWA Powerrr Results (3/22)

NWA premiered their new season of NWA Powerrr on Mar. 22 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The main event saw the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide defend the title against Austin Aries. The latest episode also had the OGK challenge The Briscoes in a tag team non-title match. The episode is available on video on demand on FITE and will premiere on Youtube on Friday.

Just days after winning the NWA World's Junior Heavyweight Title, Homicide must defend it against a HUGE challenge in @AustinAries!



Will Homicide's reign be cut short?



Find out tonight on #NWAPowerrr on NWA ALL ACCESS. ONLY on @FiteTV



?https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/l73D5bdczd — NWA (@nwa) March 22, 2022

NWA Powerrr Quick Results

Matt Cardona started the program with Mike Knox and VSK to recap the Crockett Cup. He refutes that he tapped to Nick Aldis and said that a rematch would not happen. He ends by saying that he and his faction are the saviors of the NWA.

The Briscoes defeated OGK

NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion did a backstage promo. During the promo, they teased a potential feud with The Briscoes.

Trevor Murdoch defeated Brett Buffshay

After the match, Murdoch cut a heel promo and promised if NWA continues to feed him hacks, the blood will be on their hands, not his.

The NWA showed a taped backstage promo with Nick Aldis and Mickie James talking about the finish at The Crockett Cup Night 2. Aldis declares that the feud with Cardona isn’t over.

Tyrus and Austin Idol cut a promo and makes a challenge that if anyone bodyslam Tyrus they will get an opportunity to challenge for the NWA Television Championship.

The Hex defeated Paola Blaze and Jennacide with Taryn Terrell to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship. Blaze and Jennacide split up after the match.

Thom Latimar and Kamille cut a promo. Latimar shared that he ended his relationship with Chris Adonis. Kamille called Adonis “dead weight.”

Homicide defeated Austin Aries to retain the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

The commentators congratulated Homicide to end the show.