Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, Amari Miller Stretchered Out, NXT Roadblock

The 3/1 episode of NXT 2.0 contained a lot of new developments for both character arcs and their upcoming events.

NXT Roadblock Next Week

It was announced that next week there will be a special episode of NXT titled “Roadblock.” The name of the event was announced following Dolph Ziggler saying that he was going to be Bron Breakker’s ‘“roadblock” on his way to NXT Stand & Deliver. Three big matches have been announced for next week.

The Creed Brothers, the winners of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Cup Tournament, have decided to cash in their title opportunity to challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Creed Brothers defeated MSK in the finals of the tournament at NXT Vengeance Day. The match between Imperium and The Creed Brothers will take place next week at NXT Roadblock.

NXT Roadblock Matches

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

Women’s Dusty Cup

This week, the Women’s Dusty Cup Tournament continued the quarterfinal rounds. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez teamed up to defeat Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo were also able to defeat the established team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

The semi-finals will be Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez and Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro with the winners moving on to the finals. The reward for winning the Dusty Cup is a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships currently held by Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction.

GUNTHER ends Solo Sikoa’s Streak

GUNTHER, formerly known as WALTER, was able to end the undefeated streak of Solo Sikoa. Sikoa debuted in NXT in November of 2021. Since then, he has been able to defeat Jeet Rama, Grayson Waller, LA Knight, Boa, Santos Escobar, Andre Chase, and many others.

North American Championship Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes, after successfully defending his NXT North American Championship against Pete Dunne, took to the microphone to announce that he will be defending the championship in a ladder match. The match will take place at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 2, as a part of WrestleMania weekend. Hayes claimed that he wanted to defend the championship in the match that the belt was “founded in”.

Amari Miller Injured

Amari Miller, after having a match with Lash Legend, was unfortunately stretchered off from the NXT set. We did not receive an on-air update or announcement. However, a fan in the NXT audience was able to record a video of what happened after the match.

Lash Legend defeated Amari Miller after the implosion of their tag team last week. We are still yet to receive an update on her injury or a timetable.

We at SEScoops would like to send our best wishes to Amari Miller and wish her a speedy recovery.