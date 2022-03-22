Paige VanZant on Why She Choose AEW over WWE

All Elite Wrestling talent Paige VanZant has shared what made her join the company over the WWE.

The former UFC Strawweight has begun to start her professional wrestling career. Wrestling fans have wondered if she would transition to wrestling after her MMA career hit a snag. Although, it came as a surprise that VanZant chose not to sign with WWE.

In an interview with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, VanZant explains what led her to pro wrestling and join AEW.

“…I did know that my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I wasn’t sure what venue that would be if that would be the WWE. If that would be AEW,” said VanZant. She explained, “I have been a fan of both, so I actually did make it out about a year ago to WWE headquarters, and they had a different plan for what they wanted for me. Whereas with AEW, I’m so excited that they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA continue to do BareKnuckle Boxing. They are really honestly on board to just build my career., build me as a wrestler and let me be myself.”

AEW Willingness to work with Active MMA Fighters

VanZant shared with Chris Van Vliet she spoke with WWE. During that time, she was still committed to being an active fighter. Unlike VanZant, former MMA fighters have retired to join WWE to wrestle like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. However, AEW allows MMA fighters to wrestle and still compete in their sport.

AEW’s willingness to sign active MMA fighters could help attract big-name athletes like Colby Covington. The company also has a working relationship with American Top Team Founder Dan Lambert. Last year fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski have appeared on AEW TV.

VanZant is the second active MMA fighter to sign with the company. If AEW continues to allow fighters to wrestle and fight, you could see more popular athletes join AEW over WWE.

For more on Paige VanZant’s MMA career, visit MMA News.