Paige VanZant On Her MMA Future After AEW Signing

Paige VanZant has been making AEW appearances since last year. She finally signed a contract with the promotion during the March 9 episode of Dynamite.

Though even with her transition to wrestling, the UFC star is not done with MMA. According to her, she is just signed to pro wrestling at the moment.

VanZant joined WFAN’s Carton & Roberts for an interview recently. She mentioned how people have the wrong idea that you have to stick to just one thing:

“I’m not done MMA fighting at all. I think people have this idea that you have to stick with one thing, but being a mixed martial artist, and being in this sport, you can evolve and can focus on one aspect at any given time.

Definitely not retired from MMA,” said Paige VanZant, “but at this current moment, I am signed to [professional boxing and professional wrestling].”

The AEW star also opened up about how she got into fighting. She mentioned how she went through some significant bullying as a kid.

VanZant explained that her father was a huge fan of MMA and UFC. When she asked if she could try MMA, he was very supportive of it.