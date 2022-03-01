Paige Reacts to Being Left Out of WWE 2K22 Video Game

Paige is not happy she has been left off the roster for the new WWE 2K22 video game.

The WWE 2K22 Roster was revealed this week and features 149 wrestlers. This includes 59 wrestlers who are no longer with the company or legends.

This will be the first time since 2014 that Paige has not been a playable character in the WWE video game. She remains under contract with WWE for several more months, but is not one of the 149 people in this year’s game.

Paige previously appeared in the past six WWE video games (WWE 2K15-20).

On Monday, Paige asked the official @WWEGames Twitter account,

“where tf am i?”

Paige also asked @WWEGames about several other women left out of the game, including the Bella Twins, Zelina Vega and Doudrop.

Paige, the Bella Twins and others may eventually be released as downloadable content.

Former WWE/NXT star JONAH (Bronson Reed) also reacted to the WWE 2K22 roster list.