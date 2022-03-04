Paul Heyman Names Two ECW Legends Who Should Be In WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman has two names in mind as far as ECW legends who should be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame go.

Heyman once ran the show for ECW, so he knows a thing or two about some of the legends to have come from the promotion. Of all the names he could list, Heyman has two in mind who he feels should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Paul Heyman’s Hall Of Fame Picks

Serving as a guest on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Heyman shared his take on why Sabu and Joey Styles are his picks for the WWE Hall of Fame (via Wrestling Inc).

“I would say Sabu definitely belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Because I think the concepts that Sabu was introducing, were 20 years ahead of its time. And I don’t just mean the breaking of the tables. I mean just the manner in which he performed in the ring was so far ahead of its time that he never got the credit he deserved.

“I would say Joey Styles was a very progressive announcer that no one understood just how valuable he was to the ECW brand. Because here you had these criminals, and these gangsters and these barroom brawlers and these misfits. Yet you also had these supreme, elite, exquisite technicians. Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Rey Mysterio, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, that came over from Japan or Mexico. We scoured the world for the greatest talent.

“And no American announcer had ever called the moves for what they were, Joey Styles did. Joey Styles ushered out the era of, ‘wow that looked great, here’s a replay,’ and started calling the moves by the names that were associated with the moves. And he was completely different than any other announcer because he did his job solo for so many years. So I would say Joey Styles, absolutely.”

Styles was the voice of ECW known for his signature, “Oh My God!” call. Sabu is a renowned legend all over the world and he was a two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

Both Styles and Sabu worked under the WWE banner but they’re more well-known for their ECW runs.