Potential Spoiler on AEW Revolution Debut

It has been reported that a free agent will apparently be making their debut during tonight’s AEW Revolution event.

Fightful Select recently reported that Sw3rve the Realest, formerly known as Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott in WWE and Hit Row, might be making an appearance tonight.

They noted on their Patreon subscription service: “AEW hasn’t gone out of their way to keep it a secret [that Sw3rve has signed] as he was at the AEW concert on Saturday Night in Orlando, and a song that repeatedly mentioned him played. Sw3rve still lives in the Orlando area, as well.”

The site also confirmed that the plan was for Sw3rve to appear “imminently,” with the idea, as of writing, for him to debut at AEW Revolution tonight.

Fightful did also note that “despite the heavy speculation, we were not told as to in what capacity the debut was planned. As with anything in wrestling, this is subject to change.”

Hopefully, we will see the former NXT North American Champion make his debut tonight for the company in a big way.

Potential Debut at AEW Revolution

Here are the matches that are confirmed for the card:

Main Card

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match (Winner Receives TNT Championship Match): Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

Buy-In Show