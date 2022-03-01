Ric Flair NFT Collection Launching, WoooooThings

A Ric Flair NFT collection is launching soon, WoooooThings.

The all-time great wrestling legend will soon be the star of a batch of NFTs Each one will be an animated GIF.

The official @WoooooThings account says,

“Each NFT will be a moving GIF. This project will represent the legacy of RicFlair on the Ethereum blockchain forevermore.”

Are you into NFTs? Would you invest in the Ric Flair NFT? Let us now in the comments section.

Here is some of the preview artwork for the Ric Flair WoooooThings NFT collection: