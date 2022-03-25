Ricky Starks Outlines His Goal For The FTW Championship

Ricky Starks is the current FTW Champion but what exactly is his goal with the title?

Starks has made several successful FTW Title defenses. It’s a piece of hardware created by Taz in his ECW days. The “Human Suplex Machine” passed the title down to Brian Cage before turning on him. Starks then defeated Cage to capture the gold.

Ricky Starks On Plans For FTW Championship

Ricky Starks made an appearance on Busted Open Radio and he went into detail on the pressure of making sure he does Taz justice with his title reign.

“You know what, ever since I actually won the title, it’s been a very big goal of mine to – I don’t wanna say revamp, but make it a lot more important than what the previous champion was doing with it. And so, obviously, Taz is very protective of the FTW Championship because there’s a big history and it’s a part – it’s a huge part of him.

“So, not only do I have the pressure of making sure I retain the championship, but I also have the pressure of making sure that I do right by Taz. And represent that championship as best as I can to my ability. And I think we’ve gotten to a point him and I, where he can trust me, that I will not do wrong by him when it comes to the FTW Title.”

Starks’ next title defense will be against newly-signed AEW talent Swerve Strickland. The two will share the ring on the March 25 episode of Rampage.

