ROH Supercard of Honor: Updated Card with New Matches

Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1st from Dallas-Fort Worth, TX at the Curtis Culwell Center.

This will be the first ROH live event since the company took a hiatus after December’s Final Battle pay-per-view.

During that time, Ring of Honor has been undergoing a period of re-evaluating its business operations. It also announced the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class, featuring The Briscoe Brothers, CM Punk, Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson.

Earlier this week, ROH made several announcements related to Supercard of Honor 2022.

Free agent Sw3rve The Realest (Shane Strickland) will make his ROH debut against Alex Zane.

Joe Hendry has signed on to compete at the event:

Popular wrestling YouTube personality Denise Salcedo will also serve as a special guest host.

ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 Matches

Here is the updated card for ROH Supercard of Honor XV:

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (Winner Takes All match to determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers vs. TBA

ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

Sw3rve The Realest vs. Alex Zane

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

