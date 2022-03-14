Watch: Roman Reigns Breaks Character at WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns ‘broke character’ at Sunday night’s WWE live event from his hometown of Pensacola, Florida.

The Tribal Chief competed in the main event of WWE’s latest stop on the Road to WrestleMania tour.

Reigns teamed up with The Usos as the Blood Line squared off against The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) and Drew McIntyre, who was subbing in for Big E.

Reigns hit a spear on Woods to get the victory for his team. After the match, Reigns cut a promo and spoke candidly about what it means for him to return home.

“Man, it feels good to be home! You guys know the travel schedule. We’re all over the world all the time. Obviously, we’re going through this pandemic, we’ve been fighting through lockdowns and quarantines. And we’re still here, you know?”

Reigns said he was thinking all day about what to say to his hometown crowd. He told them he is grateful and feels a massive amount of gratitude that the WWE Universe stuck with them throughout the pandemic.

“Our journey is our journey. We did it our way and you know – that is what it is. But I challenge everybody here to follow your journey and whatever your destination is. Do what you gotta’ do to get there but enjoy the run, enjoy your ride, enjoy being from such a great community. I say it all the time …. I run into New Yorkers, people from L.A. and they’re like ‘where you from?’ and I’m like – I’m from a small little beach town.”

Reigns said he’s been all around the world, but called Pensacola the most beautifully-built, best kept secret in the whole world.

“I’ve been all over. The Tribal Chief ain’t scared to go on vacation, you know what I mean? I’ve been to a lot of different beaches. I’ve been to a lot of different small towns. And this one, I’m not just being biased. This is the best one.”

Reigns then challenged all the young children in the audience to set goals for themselves and follow their journey, no matter what type of adversity they face.

“Just like all of you should feel, this is my city! This is my little beach town! And I will never say this anywhere else in the world. I don’t care if I go to Rome, Paris, London, New York. Pensacola, WE acknowledge YOU!”

Watch Roman Reigns break character at the WWE Live Event from Pensacola, Florida: