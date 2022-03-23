Ronda Rousey Suffers Minor Injury Ahead Of WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey recently suffered an injury, but fear not, because it won’t impact her role at WrestleMania 38.

The “Baddest Woman on the Planet” is set for a marquee match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

During a live stream on her Facebook page earlier this week, Rousey revealed that she tore her labial frenulum.

“Oh, I’m totally fantastic, fine,” said Rousey. “I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw. I’m like so sick and not feeling good right now. Sorry guys if I sound like crap. I’ve literally sounded like this all day.”

Rousey noted that it’s difficult flying around the country with her young daughter, Po. She added, “I’m sore, I’m sick, I’m tired.”

WrestleMania 38 takes place next weekend from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ronda Rousey’s match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Saturday, the same night as Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s special appearance on the KO Show.

