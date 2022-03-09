Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Got Matching Tattoos (Photo)

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and top women’s challenger Tay Conti have gotten tattoos with each other’s names.

The young power couple went public with their relationship back in December, shortly after Guevara ended his 8-year relationship with ex-fiancée Pam Nizio.

On the latest episode of his vlog, Guevara and and Conti showed off their latest show of affection. Conti asked if the tattoo would hurt, while Guevara questioned if he was up for it. He ultimately decided, “I wanna do it. I’m being dramatic.”

Guevara got the name Taynara inked on his ribs, while Conti had Samuel written on hers. You can see Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti’s new tattoos here:

“The Spanish God” puts the AEW TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky on this week’s edition of Dynamite. The winner goes on to defend the title next week against Wardlow on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam show.

Conti competed at AEW Revolution this past weekend. She came up short against TNT Champion Jade Cargill.