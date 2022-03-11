Scorpio Sky Will Only Carry One TNT Championship Belt

AEW TNT Championship Scorpio Sky has gifted away the interim championship once held by Sammy Guevara.

Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in the main event of Wednesday’s Dynamite to become the new AEW TNT Championship. In doing so, he took possession of the TNT Championship, as well as the Interim title Guevara had been carrying since winning his unification match with Cody Rhodes.

On Friday, Sky announced on Twitter that he’s gifted the interim TNT Championship to none other than Dan Lambert.

“I will only be carrying one TNT title from now on as I’ve gifted the other to Dan Lambert to put front and center at ATT surrounded by the countless championships won in the UFC, Bellator, and all the other major promotions,” said Sky.

He encouraged his followers to watch tonight’s AEW Rampage, which airs on “his” network, TNT.

Watch Scorpio Sky win the AEW TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara: