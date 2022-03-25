Shad Gaspard to Receive the 2022 Warrior Award

WWE has announced that Shad Gaspard will receive the Warrior Award next week at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Gaspard tragically passed back away in May of 2020. He was caught in a rip current in Venice Beach while saving his son.

Shad was with WWE from 2002-2007. However, his most notable work in the company comes from his partnership with JTG as a part of Cryme Tyme. Cryme Tyme debuted in OVW and the main roster 2006. The group was released in 2007, and then brought back from 2008 to 2010.

The Warrior Award

The Warrior Award is “presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance” and who has lived life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.

The award was established in 2015. Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, Joan Lunden, Eric LeGrand, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, Sue Aitchison, Rich Hering and Titus O’Neil are all past recipients of the award.

Hall of Fame 2022

So far, The Undertaker, Vader, and Sharmell have been announced for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs Friday, April 1st on Peacock immediately following WWE SmackDown.

Congratulations to the family and friends of Shad Gaspard.