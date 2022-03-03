Tony Khan Buys Ring of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan has purchased Ring of Honor.

Khan has been promoting a “major announcement” and announced the news on at the start of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan announced @AEW has purchased Ring of Honor ?pic.twitter.com/QfGphLydMP — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 3, 2022

Khan issued a statement on social media addressing the acquisition, which includes the video library, brand assets and intellectual property.

“Ring of Honor’s influence on modern professional wrestling is etched permanently in the history books, and this acquisition ensures that its legacy will be kept alive and treated with the utmost respect,” said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, Chief Football Strategy Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars and GM/Sporting Director of Fulham F.C. “This deal adds thousands of hours of content to our rapidly growing library and creates new opportunities for us to expand our footprint on a national and global scale, while having the potential to produce new content under the ROH banner. I will immediately begin exploring opportunities to make ROH’s video library available to fans, who’ll have the opportunity to witness the beginnings of the careers of AEW’s biggest stars.”

The press release mentions that more than 40 members of the AEW roster first wrestled for ROH, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1st from Dallas-Fort Worth, TX at the Curtis Culwell Center. This will be the first ROH live event since the company took a hiatus after December’s Final Battle pay-per-view.