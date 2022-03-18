Tony Khan: Supercard Of Honor Is A Transitional Show For ROH

Tony Khan knows how important Supercard of Honor is in beginning the transition period for ROH.

In early March, Khan announced that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. At first, many questions were unanswered such as whether or not Khan would be running the promotion or if he’d have someone else in charge.

Khan told reporters during the AEW Revolution post-event scrum that will be the booker for ROH. Shortly after the scrum, SEScoops exclusively reported that Khan and his team at AEW were planning on running Supercard of Honor.

Transition Period For ROH, Says Tony Khan

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed the importance of Supercard of Honor as a transitional event for ROH.

“I had not scheduled this pay-per-view, the Ring of Honor Supercard but I really think it’s important for me because they sold tickets and made a commitment for the fans, to still do the show.

“I see it as a transitional show in many ways that I’m really excited about. It is the first show under new management and it’s also a transition show before I will relaunch what I hope to be a really great, new Ring of Honor television product.

“A weekly series wherever it does air or stream.”

We’ve already seen the big announcement that The Briscoes will indeed attend the event to put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against FTR.

SEScoops had reported that there was some concern over whether or not The Briscoes could make it to Supercard of Honor but that worry has clearly vanished.

