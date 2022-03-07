Vader to be Inducted into The WWE Hall of Fame

WWE will posthumously induct Vader into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

Bleacher Report first reported that WWE would add Vader to the Hall of Fame class this year. The WWE Hall of Fame will take place on Apr. 1 at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. WWE confirmed the news in a press release on their website.

“As first reported by Bleacher Report, Vader will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. The Mastodon will be enshrined in the hallowed hall during the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as part of WrestleMania Week,” said WWE.

Photo Credit: WWE.com

WWE Finally Inducts Vader to the Hall of Fame

For several years, wrestling legends and fans wanted WWE to induct Vader into the WWE Hall of Fame. After Vader passed away at 63 years old due to heart failure on Jun. 18, 2018, Mick Foley advocated that the company should induct “The Mastodon.” He called Vader’s absence into the Hall of Fame “the most glaring and obvious omission from the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Sean Waltman also expressed disappointment in the company’s hesitance to honor Vader. In an interview with The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, Waltman shared that Vader wanted WWE to induct him before he passed away.

“It was really important to him to be put in the Hall of Fame, and it really sucks. He deserved it too. Sometimes when you push too hard, and you’re out there, and you’re begging for it too much, it works against you. And that sucks in that case,” said Waltman(h/t Jon Feuntes).

It’s unclear if Vader’s family is disappointed in the WWE’s hesitance to induct Vader before his passing. However, this year “The Mastodon” will finally get his recognition by the company. He will also posthumously be honored alongside The Undertaker, his rival during his WWE career.