Wardlow Feels “Oddly Qualified” to Win Revolution Ladder Match

Wardlow thinks that he is going to be the one to win the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match because of his love for ladder matches.

At AEW Revolution 2022 on March 6, Wardlow will be competing in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. He is set to take on Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage in that match.

The winner of the match receives a TNT Championship opportunity at AEW Dynamite on March 16 in San Antonio, Texas.

Wardlow Loves Jeff Hardy & Ladders

Jeff Hardy

‘Mr. Mayhem’ appeared on Wrestling Inc. Daily with Nick Hausman. He opened up and explained that he was a Jeff Hardy fan growing up which led to him playing on ladders from a young age.

The Pinnacle member explained, “I am oddly qualified for this match and experiences. I grew up a very big Jeff Hardy fan, so I grew up on ladders. I was in my backyard climbing and jumping off ladders my whole life and I’ve been in a ladder match before that I was victorious and it’s one of my favorite matches that I had on the indies… So I know people don’t expect the big man to be qualified for a ladder match, but I’m – People are going to be surprised how fast I move up that ladder.”

H/T to Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription