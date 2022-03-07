Wardlow Wins Ladder Match At AEW Revolution, Earns TNT Title Shot

All Elite Wrestling held its Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view event, which was won by Wardlow. Other competitors in the contest included Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage.

The match was wild as expected. Cage hit a reverse DDT off a ladder on Hobbs. Orange stood on a ladder held by Wardlow and Lee at one point. Starks with a spear from the middle rope through a ladder to Cage. Lee tossed Orange out of the ring and he overshot Cage and Starks who were supposed to catch him. Wardlow powerbombed Starks off a ladder onto another ladder and then grabbed the ring.

As a result of this win, Wardlow has earned the right to challenge TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the title on the Dynamite episode later this month in San Antonio. Guevara recently retained the TNT Title on Rampage by defeating Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin in a three-way. He will make his next title defense on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

All of the wrestlers had to earn their way into the match. Wardlow pinned Max Caster with his Powerbomb Symphony to advance while Hobbs defeated Dante Martin with a spinebuster, Starks defeated Preston “10” Vance, Cage defeated Ethan Page, and Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens on episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

Over the past two years at Revolution, the promotion has held a ladder match. In 2020, Brian Cage made his promotional debut and won the match while in 2021, Scorpio Sky won the match while Ethan Page made his AEW debut.