WWE 2K22 DLC Packs Revealed: 28 Superstars & Celebrities

WWE 2K22 is finally on sale to the general public this Friday, March 11th. You can buy WWE 2K22 now from Amazon.

2K has announced all the WWE 2K22 DLC packs, introducing 28 new Superstars and celebrity guests to the roster.

In the months following WWE 2K22’s launch, all-new content will be made available for purchase in five different content packs, each loaded with notable stars such as Stacey Keibler, Mr. T, Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, and more.

Below, you’ll find the release date of each content pack available post-launch, as well as the Superstars and celebrities they contain.

Banzai Pack*

Release Date: April 26

Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack*

Release Date: May 17

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack*

Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack*

Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack*

Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Sarray

*All DLC packs are included in the Season Pass be purchased separately. DLC packs are also included in the Deluxe and nWo Editions.