WWE 2K22 DLC Packs Revealed: 28 Superstars & Celebrities

By Michael Reichlin
WWE 2K22 DLC

WWE 2K22 is finally on sale to the general public this Friday, March 11th. You can buy WWE 2K22 now from Amazon.

2K has announced all the WWE 2K22 DLC packs, introducing 28 new Superstars and celebrity guests to the roster.

In the months following WWE 2K22’s launch, all-new content will be made available for purchase in five different content packs, each loaded with notable stars such as Stacey Keibler, Mr. T, Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, and more.

Below, you’ll find the release date of each content pack available post-launch, as well as the Superstars and celebrities they contain.

Banzai Pack*

Release Date: April 26

  • Yokozuna
  • Umaga
  • Rikishi
  • Omos
  • Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack*

Release Date: May 17

  • Cactus Jack
  • The Boogeyman
  • Vader
  • Ilja Dragunov
  • Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack*

Release Date: June 7

  • Hurricane Helms
  • Stacy Keibler
  • A-Kid
  • Wes Lee
  • Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack*

Release Date: June 28

  • Doink the Clown
  • Ronda Rousey
  • The British Bulldog
  • Mr. T
  • Doudrop
  • Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack*

Release Date: July 19

  • Rob Van Dam
  • Logan Paul
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • LA Knight
  • Xia Li
  • Commander Azeez
  • Sarray

*All DLC packs are included in the Season Pass be purchased separately. DLC packs are also included in the Deluxe and nWo Editions.

