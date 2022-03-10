WWE 2K22 Review: Is it Worth the Wait?

WWE and 2K hope to revitalize the WWE 2K series with WWE 2K22.

After more than two years from producing a WWE game, 2K will release the ninth installment of the WWE 2K series on Mar. 11. However, if you buy the NWO edition, you could’ve played the game on Mar. 8.

WWE 2K22 hopes to correct the mistakes of the failure of their previous game. WWE 2K20 was barely playable upon release on Oct. 21, 2019. The game was such a failure that WWE 2K21 was scrapped entirely. 2K vowed to re-conceptualize the once-beloved franchise and provide fans the best-in-class wrestling video game they deserve.

The question is, did they succeed?

(Note: I played the NWO Edition for Xbox Series X for this review)

WWE 2K22 Graphics and Gameplay

WWE 2K22 graphics are excellent, and the best any WWE game has ever looked. 2K did an excellent job on the face models. I didn’t notice any glitches upon the first couple of matches, and the crowd models looked good compared to previous games.

WWE 2k22 gameplay is more challenging than different WWE 2K games. The game starts with a much-needed tutorial with Drew Gulak, and it introduces a new combo system where you can land several strikes and finish with the different grappling moves.

The game changed the way you reverse and counter moves. The Y button (on Xbox) allows you to counter, which I thought the animation looked smooth. In this game, Reversal is about timing, as you have to press Y at the right time of an attack. You can also hold the button to block strikes, which is the first I’ve seen in a WWE game. Depending on your character build, you can also roll out of the way or dodge.

Another gameplay feature is that an opponent can be vulnerable to big moves if they are stunned. This element makes a player think strategically about causing enough damage to make an unavoidable finishing move.

Rey Mysterio Showcase Mode

The WWE 2K22 cover star is Rey Mysterio, who also has his own WWE Showcase mode. 2K chose Mysterio because he’s entering his 20th year as a WWE Superstar. The latest 2K series game recreates Mysterio’s most memorable matches and moments. Although, wrestling fans may be conflicted about 2K’s choices to highlight.

Mysterio’s showcase breaks into four parts with 12 matches, Viva La Raza, El Campeon, Su Majestad, and La Leyenda. He narrates his early beginnings and mentions his career in ECW AND WCW. The game also shows footage from moments of his career before you play one of his matches.

WWE 2K22 only has one match from his time in WCW. You get to play Mysterio against Eddie Guerrero in their famous match from Halloween Havoc on Oct. 26, 1997. It is disappointing that you don’t get the whole experience like in past games, and you don’t get to have the players recreate the entrances. After completing the Halloween Havoc, The showcase then jumps to his match against Guerrero at Wrestlemania 21 on Apr. 3, 2005.

2K decided to have actual footage of the match instead of recreating the moments like in past games. You play the match, and then going to a cut scene could disinterest players that wanted to relive those moments by playing them. The objectives they have you do in the game don’t add to these cut scenes. You are playing a wrestling match and inflicting damage until it requires you to make a move to cause the cut scene.

Unfortunately, 2K couldn’t get other Mysterio matches from WCW or ECW. The showcase mode falls short, and it’s a shame 2K couldn’t have more moments from Mysterio’s career.

WWE 2K My GM Mode

WWE 2K22 brings back a fan favorite mode that WWE games haven’t used since the WWE Smackdown vs. Raw series.

My GM Mode allows you to play between your created character, William Regal, Adam Pierce, Sonya Deville, Stephanie, and Shane McMahon. Each character has a particular perk you can use as a general manager. For example, Regal allows you to sign a legend to your roster for free. You can choose to be a general manager for Smackdown, Raw, NXT, or NXT UK. Each brand also has unique perks.

The max that the GM Mode can last is 50 weeks. You choose another general manager to be your rival and have a draft. You start with 2.75 million dollars as your budget to draft talent for your brand.

The game gives you tips on what could help your brand. WWE 2K lets you know who is a draw, if they are babyface or heel, and how much they cost. It also allows you to see how each wrestler’s style can make a good match. After you draft your roster, you decide who your champion is and book your first show. You could also sign free agents or legends to your roster, as long as you have the budget.

Unfortunately, you can’t do different match types that don’t involve either a tag team or singles match. While it could be disappointing, the WWE 2K22 GM Mode is a step in the right direction and has the most replay value from the newest modes. WWE 2K22 fans could strategize and be creative on putting on the best show. GM Mode is rewarding and welcomed to the WWE 2K series.

My Rise Mode

My Rise is 2K’s attempt at making a wrestling career mode enjoyable. While it does introduce a new story, it still lacks ambition and creativity.

You get to create your superstar and rise from the performance center to the main roster. When creating your character, you also pick the superstar background that will give you attribute bonuses like MMA or Pro athlete.

My Rise doesn’t offer an improvement on the WWE version of my career. The character model during cut scenes is terrible. For example, the people you interact with barely change their facial expressions, and the voice acting doesn’t really synch up with the character. While My Rise may be a step up in the 2K Series, fans should keep in mind the work 2K does for the NBA2K series.

When you compare the two, you can tell 2K isn’t putting enough attention to detail or creativity into WWE’s career mode. NBA 2K series feels like your created character is playing in the NBA and dealing with potential issues basketball players face. WWE 2K22 feels like your playing a story that doesn’t resemble a wrestler’s rise to WWE stardom.

MY Faction Mode

My faction mode is 2K’s experiment into copying the success of NBA2K’s My Team. Like NBA 2K’s version, my faction mode is a collectible card game that allows you to create your faction. You can either win challenges or buy card packs to continue to add new wrestlers into your faction.

WWE 2K22 version of a collectible card game is a fascinating concept. The mode can make you want to go through challenges to unlock rewards. However, the downside is that it’s single players only. Hopefully, the next WWE 2K game allows players to use their factions online to compete against each other.

Overall Thoughts & Score for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 is a significant improvement from their last game and could arguably be one of the best in the WWE 2K series. It seems 2K wanted to redeem themselves for WWE 2K20, which fans may believe they did. However, that’s not to say that WWE 2K22 doesn’t have flaws. The Mysterio showcase and the lack of new match types could disappoint wrestling fans. While the My GM mode could be a fun addition to the new game, it still has room for improvement.

Regardless, fans may believe the gameplay and the graphics are worth trying WWE 2K22 alone. I played several matches, and I can’t wait to play with others. If you like wrestling games and the WWE 2K series, WWE 2K22 is a satisfying ninth installment.

We give WWE 2K22 a 7/10 rating.

