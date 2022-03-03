WWE 2K22 Roster, Release Date, Special Editions, DLC

The complete WWE 2K22 roster, including the Superstar Ratings for each character, has been released.

The long-awaited next installment of the WWE 2K video game series will be released to the general public on March 11th.

WWE 2K22 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

WWE fans who pre-order WWE 2K22 (Deluxe Editions) will be able to play a few days early on March 8th.

WWE 2K22 Roster & Ratings

Over the past few weeks, the developers of WWE 2K22, 2K Games, have begun to announce the members of the roster and their overall ratings. They even released some videos on their Twitter where they spoke to a Superstar and revealed their rating to them.

Below is a list of the currently announced roster members, along with their ratings. The names in italics are wrestlers that have been released or have left the company since 2020:

AJ Styles: 91

Akira Tozawa: 75

Alexa Bliss: 84

Alexander Wolfe: 77

André the Giant: 88

Angel Garza: 79

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: 81

Ariya Daivari: 70

Asuka: 90

Austin Theory: 80

Batista: 88

Bayley: 88

Becky Lynch: 92

Beth Phoenix: 87

Bianca Belair: 87

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 87

Billie Kay: 77

Bobby Lashley: 91

Booker T: 88

Braun Strowman: 90

Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91

Brock Lesnar: 94

Cameron Grimes: 79

Candice LeRae: 77

Carmella: 79

Cedric Alexander: 76

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 76

Charlotte Flair: 90

Chyna: 87

Dakota Kai: 79

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: 74

Danny Burch: 77

Demon Finn Bálor: 90

Dexter Lumis: 79

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 82

Dominik Mysterio: 79

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: 90

Edge: 91

Elias: 75

Ember Moon: 81

Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition): 69

Erik: 80

Faarooq: 88

Fabian Aichner: 80

Fandango: 77

Finn Bálor: 87

Goldberg: 88

Gran Metalik: 79

Happy Corbin: 81

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92

Hulk Hogan: 91

Humberto Carrillo: 77

Io Shirai: 82

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 80

Ivar: 81

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

JBL: 88

Jeff Hardy: 85

Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 85

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 85

Jinder Mahal: 77

Joaquin Wilde: 79

John Cena: 92

John Morrison: 80

Johnny Gargano: 82

Jordan Devlin: 79

Kalisto: 74

Kane: 82

Karrion Kross: 84

Kay Lee Ray: 81

Keith Lee: 80

Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Kevin Owens: 85

King Nakamura: 88

Kofi Kingston: 88

Kushida: 79

Kyle O’Reilly: 81

Lacey Evans: 81

Lana: 71

Lince Dorado: 75

Liv Morgan: 77

MACE: 76

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage: 88

Mandy Rose: 80

Mansoor: 80

Marcel Barthel: 79

Maryse: 79

Mia Yim: 79

Mickie James: 81

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: 85

Montez Ford: 82

Mr. McMahon: 76

Murphy: 77

Mustafa Ali: 77

MVP: 80

Naomi: 79

Natalya: 84

Nia Jax: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: 82

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis: 77

Papa Shango: 79

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 79

R-Truth: 77

Randy Orton: 88

Raquel González: 81

Raul Mendoza: 79

Razor Ramon: 84

RECKONING: 76

Rey Mysterio (1996) [Pre-Order Bonus] – Rating: TBD

Rey Mysterio (2005) – Rating: 84

Rey Mysterio (2006): 87

Rey Mysterio (2008): 86

Rey Mysterio (2009): 88

Rey Mysterio (December 2009): 87

Rey Mysterio (2022): 90

Rhea Ripley: 86

Ric Flair: 88

Ricochet: 82

Riddle: 85

Road Dogg Jesse James: 85

Robert Roode: 81

Roderick Strong: 80

Roman Reigns: 95

Rowdy Roddy Piper: 85

Sami Zayn: 80

Samoa Joe: 86

Santos Escobar: 81

Sasha Banks: 88

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Seth Rollins: 91

Shane McMahon: 79

Shawn Michaels: 88

Shayna Baszler: 84

Sheamus: 85

Shelton Benjamin: 81

Shotzi: 77

SLAPJACK: 71

Sonya Deville: 77

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 91

Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition): 88

T-BAR: 76

Tamina: 75

Tegan Nox: 79

The Brian Kendrick: 74

The Miz: 86

The Rock: 93

Timothy Thatcher: 80

Titus O’Neil: 76

Tommaso Ciampa: 84

Toni Storm: 80

Trent Seven: 77

Triple H: 91

Trish Stratus: 88

Tucker: 71

Tyler Bate: 82

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 88

Undertaker: 90

Undertaker – Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 93

Undertaker- Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 88

Undertaker – Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 91

William Regal: 85

Xavier Woods: 86

Deluxe Editions & Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

There are many different perks to pre-ordering one of the deluxe versions or the cross-gen bundle. If you pre-order the cross-gen digital bundle, you would receive an Undertaker Immortal Pack that includes additional Undertaker personas. The bundle also includes a Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack that features a ’96 Rey Mysterio playable character.

The deluxe edition of the game includes all of these perks along with a Season Pass and WWE SuperCard Limited Edition cards, featuring Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, if you purchase the physical copy. The Season Pass allows players the opportunity to try to gain access to all 5 of the DLC packs that feature new Superstars and legends.

The NWO 4-LIFE edition includes the ‘Taker Immortal Pack, the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack, a Season Pass, two classic WCW PPV venues, the nWo Wolfpac Championship Belt., and playable nWo versions of “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Syxx, and Eric Bischoff.

WWE 2K22 Trailer

WWE 2K22 is nearly here and it’s filled with stunning graphics, a redesigned gameplay engine, new controls, and more! From all-new game modes to unbelievable storylines, prepare for the next installment of the WWE 2K franchise.