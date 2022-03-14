WWE Considering A Name Change For Elias, Latest On His Status

WWE hasn’t used Elias in several months after killing off his old musical character.

Fightful reports that new vignettes have been filmed for him and he’d been tentatively slated for a return to Raw. However, the report cited a source stating that “doesn’t really mean anything until firm plans are set.” It was added that a name change has been pitched, but there’s no word yet on what it is.

This past December, WrestleVotes reported Elias was given new gear but Vince McMahon scrapped the look because he felt that Elias looked too much like Hall Of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Elias was last seen in vignettes in August but hasn’t wrestled since July on Raw where he lost a “Symphony of Destruction” match to Jaxson Ryker, who is no longer with the company.

At the time, the vignettes teased him getting a new gimmick and the Elias character was dead with the idea that he was focusing on wrestling more than music.

Typically, WWE waits to debut or re-debut a wrestler around this time of year as they’re focused on WrestleMania storylines so if WWE does come up with plans it won’t be until next month at the earliest.