WWE Could End Partnership With 2K Soon

There is a good chance that WWE‘s partnership with 2K could come to an end after the release of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game.

Fightful Select recently provided some update on the company’s strategy. They noted that the officials have had discussions with EA about bringing their game line-up over:

“Multiple sources have stated that WWE has had preliminary discussions with Electronic Arts (EA) about bringing the WWE Games line over to one of the top gaming publishers in the world.”

2K sports signed a contract to produce games for the Vince McMahon owned wrestling promotion back in 2016. Sources indicate that it was a six-year deal with the option for a potential extension

WWE 2K22 is set to be released on various platforms this Friday, March 11. The critical and commercial performance of the game could play a factor in the organization’s future with the game developers.

The last WWE game in 2K20 was poorly received by fans and critics. The bug-ridden gameplay was universally panned. It led to the cancellation of 2K21.

