WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Date & Location Announced

The date and location for the 2022 edition of the WWE pay-per-view Hell in a Cell.

The 14th edition of this pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, June 5. The event will emanate from the All State Arena in Chicago, IL.

WWE 2022 Hell In A Cell Press Release

WWE released a press release to announce the news:

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and On Location today announced that exclusive ticket and hospitality packages are on sale now for Hell in a Cell at Allstate Arena in Chicago taking place Sunday, June 5.

The Hell in a Cell Priority Pass, which includes premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, are available through On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/WWE or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

This marks the first event experience in WWE’s partnership with On Location. As WWE’s exclusive hospitality provider for premium live events, On Location curates best-in-class, elevated offerings to give WWE fans an unforgettable experience from the moment of purchase.

Hell in a Cell will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

The Hell in a Cell event has happened annually since 2009. This is the first Hell in a Cell event back in front of crowds. The last two HIAC events have taken place inside the ThunderDome.