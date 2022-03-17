Update on a WWE UK PPV Happening Later This Year

WWE fans in the United Kingdom have waited a long time for the region to host another pay-per-view (“premium live”) event. As it turns out, they might not have to wait much longer.

According to WrestleVotes, a WWE source says plans are underway to bring a major WWE show to Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales later this year.

The yet-to-be-named show would take place over Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 3rd. This is the same weekend that All Elite Wrestling typically holds the annual AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Principality Stadium is home to the Wales National Rugby Union team has a max capacity of approximately 78,000 people for boxing events.

A WWE UK PPV in September would mark the company’s 5th stadium show of the year following:

Royal Rumble (The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis)

Elimination Chamber (Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia)

WrestleMania (AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX)

Money in the Bank (Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada)

WWE has been talking about holding another PPV from the UK for many years. Here’s some of our previous coverage about this topic: