NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Live Coverage and Results

Today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling presents The New Beginning in Osaka 2020. This event will be held at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. This event will be available to watch on their live streaming service, NJPW World. English and Japanese commentary are available.

Start times:

Pacific USA: February 8th, 11PM

Eastern USA: February 9th, 2AM

UK: February 9th, 7AM

Japan: February 9th, 4PM

East Australia: February 9th, 6PM

The New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Card

Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare & Ryusuke Taguchi

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) (c) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi)

SANADA vs. Jay White

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ryu Lee

IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Double Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. KENTA