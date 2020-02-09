NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Live Coverage and Results

Today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling presents The New Beginning in Osaka 2020. This event will be held at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. This event will be available to watch on their live streaming service, NJPW World. English and Japanese commentary are available.
Start times:
- Pacific USA: February 8th, 11PM
- Eastern USA: February 9th, 2AM
- UK: February 9th, 7AM
- Japan: February 9th, 4PM
- East Australia: February 9th, 6PM
The New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Card
Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare & Ryusuke Taguchi
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) (c) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi)
SANADA vs. Jay White
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ryu Lee
IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Double Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. KENTA