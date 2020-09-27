Sunday, September 27, 2020

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 5

By Evan S

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

  • Pacific: 9/27 12AM
  • Eastern: 9/27 3AM
  • UK: 9/27 8AM
  • Japan: 9/27 4PM
  • East Australia: 9/27 5PM

NJPW World Live Stream (Japanese Commentary)

G1 Climax 30 Day 5 Card

Gabriel Kidd def. Yota Tsuji (7:40)
The match began with Gabriel Kidd taking the advantage over Yota Tsuji while mat wrestling, as the commentators speculated that Kidd’s training in Lancashire wrestling would grant him the edge when working on the ground. Yota Tsuji, whose new blown out hair style is reminiscent of Andre the Giant, gained control with his superior power landing a body slam into a running splash. He applied a single-leg Boston crab, but Kidd achieved a rope break. Kidd landed a dropkick and won the match with a double underhook suplex.

A Block: Taichi def. Yujiro Takahashi
Unfortunately, Yujiro and Taichi’s valets, Pieter and Miho Abe, were absent for this match. As one would expect from a match between two of the dirtiest fighters in NJPW, this match was full of rule-bending. The first move of the match was Yujiro hitting Taichi with his cane, but Taichi would respond with choking Yujiro with a microphone cable and slamming his head into the ring post. Taichi seemed to have the advantage in physical prowess, and he wore Yujiro down with kicks. He yelled at Yujiro, mentioning Tetsuya Naito, likely alluding to how far above Yujiro Naito is now, when years ago they were a tag team. He then hit the Axe Bomber for a near fall. He stood in the corner waiting for Yujiro to rise to his feet, but as he went for the thrust kick, Yujiro caught him and hit the Miami Shine, for another two count. He went to follow up with the Pimp Juice DDT, but Taichi pushed him away, then hit a sneaky low blow and pinned him with the Taichi-style Gedo clutch. Taichi 6 points, Yujiro 0 points.

A Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

A Block: Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

Standings

A Block:
6 points – Taichi
4 points – Jay White, Will Ospreay
2 points – Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi
0 points – Tomohiro Ishii, Yujiro Takahashi, Shingo Takagi

B Block:
4 points – Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, Toru Yano
2 points – Hirooki Goto, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., EVIL
0 points – YOSHI-HASHI, SANADA, Hiroshi Tanahashi

