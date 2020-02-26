3 Matches Added To WWE Super ShowDown

WWE has added three matches to the Super ShowDown event tomorrow from Saudi Arabia. The promotion announced the additions to tomorrow’s lineup on today’s episode of The Bump.

Dolph Ziggler versus Mansoor has been added to the lineup tomorrow. At the last Super Showdown event from Saudi Arabia in 2019, Mansoor won a 50 man battle royal as the live crowd cheered him on. Mansoor will have another chance at this year’s event to make an impact when he takes on a former world heavyweight champion in Dolph Ziggler.

A rematch from this Monday night Raw show will also take place tomorrow in Saudi Arabia. Angel Garza will take on his cousin Humberto Carrillo in singles competition. When these two met on Monday night, Garza was able to score the victory with a clever pinning combination.

The third match added to tomorrow’s event from Saudi Arabia will see the Viking Raiders take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Anderson and Gallows have been successful at Saudi Arabia events in the past, previously winning a tag team gauntlet match which saw them declared the best tag team in the world.

Final Card for WWE Super ShowDown

Here is the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Super ShowDown: