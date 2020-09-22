Tuesday, September 22, 2020

3 Retribution Members Receive New Names

3 members of Retribution will now be going under different names.

By Ian Carey
Retribution
Retribution

3 members of Retribution have received new names. In storyline, members of the group were recently given WWE contracts and are now officially WWE Superstars. This was revealed at the beginning of last night’s episode of RAW.

New names for 3 members of the faction were revealed on commentary last night and also through WWE’s social media channels.

- Advertisement -

The former Dominic Dijakovic is now known as T-Bar:

Dio Madden is now known as MACE and the former Shane Thorne is now known as Slapjack.

The other two members of the faction, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez have not been given new names as of yet.

For Dijakovic, the last time he was seen on WWE programming, he lost to Killer Kross on NXT. Dio Madden was recently on the RAW commentary team before he was attacked by Brock Lesnar and returned to training at the Performance Center. Shane Thorne’s last official match took place on NXT this July. He lost to Bronson Reed.

Mia Yim last wrestled in NXT back in August. She lost to Shotzi Blackheart on an episode taped August 26th. Mercedes Martinez had been aligned with the Robert Stone brand in NXT. She dropped a cage match to Rhea Ripley earlier this month.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (9/21): RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business, Randy Orton

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Clash of Champions this...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Core Members Revealed, WWE Survivor Series Match

One week after the identities of the core members of the Retribution group were reported, WWE basically confirmed the main stars. 
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker: Vince McMahon ‘Did Not Like’ Original Ending To The Last Ride

The Undertaker has divulged that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon did not approve the original ending to his recent WWE Network...
Read more
WWE

Positive COVID-19 Tests Cause Changes In WWE NXT

WWE had to deal with another outbreak of talent testing positive for COVID-19.  On Monday night, Sean Ross Sapp...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker Explains Why The ‘American Badass’ Had To Return For His Boneyard Match

The Undertaker has addressed why he brought back the 'American Badass' for his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. The two clashed in...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

3 Retribution Members Receive New Names

3 members of Retribution have received new names. In storyline, members of the group were recently given WWE contracts and are now...
Read more
Wrestling News

Good Brothers, Rocky Romero, & nZo Produce Cartoon Series

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Rocky Romero, and the former Enzo Amore have released a new cartoon titled "The Real Gimmicks."
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (9/21): RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business, Randy Orton

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Clash of Champions this...
Read more
WWE

Positive COVID-19 Tests Cause Changes In WWE NXT

WWE had to deal with another outbreak of talent testing positive for COVID-19.  On Monday night, Sean Ross Sapp...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Core Members Revealed, WWE Survivor Series Match

One week after the identities of the core members of the Retribution group were reported, WWE basically confirmed the main stars. 
Read more
WWE

New Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV. During Monday’s episode of RAW,...
Read more
WWE

Jon Moxley Comments On Roman Reigns’ Alliance With Paul Heyman

Jon Moxley has given his thoughts on WWE pairing Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman together on WWE television. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Edge Reveals Artwork He Pitched For “Rated-R” Championship (2006)

Edge came up with artwork for a “Rated-R" WWE Championship belt that he pitched to WWE officials.  This was covered during the...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Officially Signs Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Deeb had been working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before...
Read more
AEW

Hangman Page Comments On Being Rejected By WWE Early In His Career

Adam "Hangman" Page recently talked about having participated in a tryout for WWE early in his career. Page said he tried out...
Read more
AEW

Cody Denied Trademark For “The American Dream” Again

Cody Rhodes has again been denied a trademark for the nickname made famous by his father, Dusty Rhodes. This was his 3rd...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker: Vince McMahon ‘Did Not Like’ Original Ending To The Last Ride

The Undertaker has divulged that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon did not approve the original ending to his recent WWE Network...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC