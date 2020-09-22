3 Retribution Members Receive New Names

3 members of Retribution have received new names. In storyline, members of the group were recently given WWE contracts and are now officially WWE Superstars. This was revealed at the beginning of last night’s episode of RAW.

New names for 3 members of the faction were revealed on commentary last night and also through WWE’s social media channels.

The former Dominic Dijakovic is now known as T-Bar:

Dio Madden is now known as MACE and the former Shane Thorne is now known as Slapjack.

The other two members of the faction, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez have not been given new names as of yet.

For Dijakovic, the last time he was seen on WWE programming, he lost to Killer Kross on NXT. Dio Madden was recently on the RAW commentary team before he was attacked by Brock Lesnar and returned to training at the Performance Center. Shane Thorne’s last official match took place on NXT this July. He lost to Bronson Reed.

Mia Yim last wrestled in NXT back in August. She lost to Shotzi Blackheart on an episode taped August 26th. Mercedes Martinez had been aligned with the Robert Stone brand in NXT. She dropped a cage match to Rhea Ripley earlier this month.