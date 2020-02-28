3 WWE Superstars Expected To Return From Injury Shortly

There are currently 3 WWE Superstars who could be back from long-term injuries shortly. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nia Jax, Jeff Hardy, and Lars Sullivan could all be back soon.

Jeff Hardy was backstage at the recent Smackdown in Glendale, Arizona. He is due to be back from knee surgery at any point. He has been on the shelf since April. Hardy and his brother Matt had been the Smackdown tag team champions when Hardy was injured shortly after WrestleMania. They were forced to vacate the titles. Jeff has had additional time added to his WWE contract due to injuries as well, which is why Matt’s contract is up on March 1st and Jeff is still under contract past that time.

Nia Jax also went on the shelf in April of last year. She had double knee surgery that was expected to take her out of action until early 2020. She’s expected back shortly as well.

Lars Sullivan went down with a knee injury in June and was estimated to be back in 6-9 months. That put his return scheduled for some time around January – March 2020. So, he is due to be cleared for a return shortly. Sullivan was fined $100,000 by the company last year after offensive message board posts from years ago resurfaced and garnered a strong reaction from fans.