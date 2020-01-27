WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results & 6 Takeaways

6 Reigns Pinned Corbin On Top Of The Dugout

Roman Reigns faced King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match tonight at the Royal Rumble.

Match Recap: Reigns started off the match in control and sent Corbin flying into the steel steps. Roman brought Corbin in the ring and unloaded several right hands to Baron’s face in the corner. The action spilled out of the ring and Corbin tried to escape by hopping over the barricade.

Reigns followed him into the crowd and continued to beat the hell out of him with right hands to the face. Corbin battled back and Chokeslammed Roman on top of an announce table for a near fall. Reigns went for a Superman Punch but Corbin caught him and hit another Chokeslam through an announce table for a two count.

King Corbin brought Reigns through the crowd and to the production area. Reigns hit a Samoan Drop through an international announce table. Roman then hit another one through a table for a near fall. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler then attacked Reigns from behind and beat him down.

The Usos joined the party and attacked Ziggler and Roode. Jimmy Uso hit a massive Crossbody but turned around into a Sidewalk Slam from Corbin on top of a barricade. Reigns leveled Corbin with a Superman Punch and followed it up with another Superman Punch.

Roman threw Corbin in a portable toilet and flipped it over as the crowd erupted. Corbin grabbed a steel chair and threw Reigns on top of the dugout in Minute Maid Park. Reigns hit a Superman Punch and then connected with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Reigns and King Corbin delivered a much better match that their bout at TLC tonight at the Royal Rumble PPV. I hope that this was the final match of the feud and both superstars can finally move on. Reigns and Corbin will both be in the men’s Royal Rumble match later tonight.