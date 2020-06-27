A Fight Reportedly Took Place At Recent Impact Tapings

It’s been an eventful week for Impact Wrestling. The promotion terminated the contract of their world champion Tessa Blanchard. Dave Crist and Joey Ryan were both fired and Michael Elgin has been taken off all future shows. It is also now being reported that a backstage fight occurred at the most recent set of tapings.

The fight is believed to have been between Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan. It is being reported that the fight didn’t come to blows but there was some shoving and it had to be broken up by Scott D’Amore.

“(Michael Elgin) also got into a backstage fight with Sami Callihan arguing about how a three-way match with the two of them and Ken Shamrock would be laid out,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Impact recently announced that Elgin will no longer be appearing on any Impact shows. This decision was reportedly made due to the recent allegations against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, however, and not due to the backstage incident with Callihan.

Elgin was to be in the 5-way world title match at Slammiversary. The match was to pit Tessa Blanchard vs Ace Austin vs Trey Miguel vs Eddie Edwards vs Michael Elgin. 2 of the 5 competitors in the match are now gone from the company, however.