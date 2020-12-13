Sunday, December 13, 2020
Home Lucha Libre

AAA TripleMania XXVIII Results From Mexico City

By Michael Reichlin

Lucha Libre AAA World Wide held their TripleMania XXVIII event Saturday night from Mexico City, Mexico.

Here are quick results from AAA’s biggest show of the year:

  • Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., & Tito Santana defeated Maximo, Mr. Iguana, & Nino Hamburguesa
  • The Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix) defeated Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr. and Rey Escorpion & El Texano Jr. to retain the AAA World Tag Team championships.
  • Lady Shani won the Copa Triplemania
  • Monster Clown, Psycho Clown, & Murder Clown defeated LA Park, Hijo de LA Park, & Blue Demon Jr.
  • Terror Púrpura & Venenoide defeated Aracno & Leyenda Americana (Marvel Luche Libre)
  • Kenny Omega defeated Laredo Kid to retain the AAA Mega Title
  • Pagano defeated Chessman in a Hair vs. Hair Match

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recaps the top two matches:

- Advertisement -

Latest Wrestling News

Results

Since 2004, SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news covering WWE, AEW, NXT, NJPW, Impact, MLW & more.

© Copyright 2020 SEScoops LLC