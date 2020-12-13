AAA TripleMania XXVIII Results From Mexico City

Lucha Libre AAA World Wide held their TripleMania XXVIII event Saturday night from Mexico City, Mexico.

Here are quick results from AAA’s biggest show of the year:

Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., & Tito Santana defeated Maximo, Mr. Iguana, & Nino Hamburguesa

The Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix) defeated Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr. and Rey Escorpion & El Texano Jr. to retain the AAA World Tag Team championships.

Lady Shani won the Copa Triplemania

Monster Clown, Psycho Clown, & Murder Clown defeated LA Park, Hijo de LA Park, & Blue Demon Jr.

Terror Púrpura & Venenoide defeated Aracno & Leyenda Americana (Marvel Luche Libre)

Kenny Omega defeated Laredo Kid to retain the AAA Mega Title

Pagano defeated Chessman in a Hair vs. Hair Match

