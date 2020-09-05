Abadon Calls Out Al Snow For Behavior During Seminar

The terrifying creature that is AEW’s Abadon has called out Al Snow for his behavior during a training seminar. Abadon was responding to a Tweet posted by the Wrestlers Lab asking wrestlers to comment on being asked to change how they present themselves when she made the comments. Before talking about Al Snow, she mentioned some other comments she has heard from promoters.

"Can you be more attractive so we can book you?" "You are too fat to be doing flips." "You are not The Undertaker, so stop."



I continue to take their souls and rip their flesh from bone. https://t.co/4e2ac37ri5 — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 4, 2020

She then continued to talk about an experience she had with Al Snow at a seminar.

My personal favorite, "If this was a dildo on a pole match you guys would actually work better."



At a seminar in front of a bunch of peers right after an on the fly tag match. — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 4, 2020

A follow-up Tweet revealed she is talking about Al Snow.

“That “legend” was Al Snow who said this to myself and 3 other women in front of EVERYONE at the seminar,” Abadon Tweeted.

Abadon holds a 5-1 record, with most of her wins coming on Dark. She defeated Anna Jay in her debut match on Dynamite.

Other Responses

Several wrestlers have commented about being asked to change how they present themselves.

“I literally quit trying to be successful in 2008 until 2012 because I wasn’t marketable and the bookers didn’t “get me”” Tweeted Alex Shelley.

Yea every couple of months for my entire career ? — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/F0S7co3yLK — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 3, 2020

There isnt enough characters in his social media to fit everything in here. — Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) September 3, 2020

All the Time — Parrow (@Parrow_) September 3, 2020

Lol I was told at 14 that if I didn’t get a boob job and drop 40 pounds, I’d never get out of Texas ? https://t.co/sQWxLnzwZL — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) September 4, 2020