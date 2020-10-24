Abadon Injured During AEW Tapings

AEW’s Abadon was reportedly injured yesterday at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Abadon was injured while filming a match against Tay Conti and she was taken to hospital.

No further details are currently available other than she is expected to make a full recovery.

Abadon in AEW

Abadon is a 1-year pro from Colorado. She was trained by Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling. Her unique look and gimmick put her on AEW’s radar early into her career. She made her AEW debut on an episode of Dark in March. She lost to Hikaru Shida but has since won 5 straight and occupies the #3 ranking in the division.

Abadon’s AEW record:

3/4/20: lost to Hikaru Shida 6/11/20: defeated Anna Jay (Dynamite debut) 7/16/20: defeated Skyler Moore 7/29/20: defeated KiLynn King 8/12/20: defeated Red Velvet 8/27/20: defeated Dani Jordyn

Her opponent at the tapings, Tay Conti, was signed to the company this summer. She’s had 4 matches in the promotion thus far:

Tay Conti’s AEW Record: