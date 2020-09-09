Adam Cole Addresses Finish To NXT Championship Iron Man Match

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole has addressed the criticisms some lobbied at the cliffhanger ending to the recent NXT Championship Iron Man match.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Cole explained how the ending was devised to provide a cliffhanger to draw people back to the following episode of the black-and-gold brand. He argued how the approach was no different from a typical scripted television show ending on a similar cliffhanger.

“As far as a television show goes, it would be the equivalent to a cliffhanger. We give you a cliffhanger on last week’s episode, and then this week you’re going to get the finale. So in that sense, because wrestling at the end of the day is a television show, it makes perfect sense to me.”

He shared how he understands how some of the WWE Universe could be upset with the outcome. Cole noted how some people want to see a “definitive” ending to an important match, and how it “makes total sense” that it would irk some people. He added how fans’ divided opinions on the match is why he loves wrestling. According to Adam Cole, for every person who hated it, there will be some who loved it. Ultimately, he believes neither side is wrong.

The 4-way NXT Championship Iron Man matchup took place on the 9/1 episode of NXT. It ended after an hour of action, with Cole and Finn Balor tied with 2 points each. They subsequently faced each other on last night’s edition of NXT. Balor would manage to defeat Cole, claiming the NXT Championship for a second time.