Adam Cole Breaks NXT Championship Record

Adam Cole has broken the record for the longest single-reign with the NXT Championship. As of this writing, Cole has spent 295 days with the title, topping the previous record of 292 set by Finn Balor in 2015.
Cole defeated Johnny Gargano to win the title at TakeOver: XXV on June 1st, 2019 from Bridgeport, CT. He commented on his accomplishment in the below Tweet:
NXT Championship Statistics
There have been 18 total reigns with the NXT Championship. Seth Rollins was the inaugural champion having won the title on July 26th, 2012 defeating Jinder Mahal in the finals of a tournament.
NXT Championship single-reign statistics:
- Adam Cole (2019-Current) 295+
- Finn Balor (2015) 292 days.
- Neville (2014) 287 days.
- Bo Dallas (2013) 280 days.
- Tommaso Ciampa (2018) 238 days.
- Bobby Roode (2017) 203 days.
- Big E (2012-13) 168 days.
- Kevin Owens (2015) 143 days.
- Andrade (2017) 140 days.
- Seth Rollins (2012) – 133 days.
- Samoa Joe (2016) 121 days.
- Aleister Black (2018) 102 days.
- Drew McIntyre (2017) 91 days.
- Shinsuke Nakamura (2x) (2016-17) 56 days.
- Sami Zayn (2014) 62 days.
- Johnny Gargano (2019) 57 days.
- Shinsuke Nakamura (2016-17) 56 days.
- Samoa Joe (2016) 14 days.