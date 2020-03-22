Adam Cole Breaks NXT Championship Record

Adam Cole has broken the record for the longest single-reign with the NXT Championship. As of this writing, Cole has spent 295 days with the title, topping the previous record of 292 set by Finn Balor in 2015.

Cole defeated Johnny Gargano to win the title at TakeOver: XXV on June 1st, 2019 from Bridgeport, CT. He commented on his accomplishment in the below Tweet:

Officially, I stand before you as the LONGEST REIGNING NXT Champion of all time. This championship means everything to me, because it shows the world how good Adam Cole really is. I’ve had quite a few “first evers” in my career. But this? This is #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay #UE pic.twitter.com/5OzhYzUGjT — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 19, 2020

NXT Championship Statistics

There have been 18 total reigns with the NXT Championship. Seth Rollins was the inaugural champion having won the title on July 26th, 2012 defeating Jinder Mahal in the finals of a tournament.

NXT Championship single-reign statistics: