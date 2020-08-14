Friday, August 14, 2020

Adam Cole Comments On A Potential Babyface Run In NXT

Adam Cole is open to the idea of a proper babyface run

By Anutosh Bajpai
Adam Cole. Photo Credit: WWE.com
Adam Cole

Adam Cole has spent most of his time in NXT as a heel but fans are getting the chance to see the other side of his character in his ongoing feud with Pat McAfee.

The former NXT Champion recently had an interview with New York Post where he talked about things like the stigma in wrestling surrounding smaller wrestlers and more.

In light of his ongoing feud with McAfee, Cole was asked if he would like a shot at a proper babyface run in NXT and the Undisputed Era leader replied positively:

“Yeah, I think I would. I think I would love the chance to be in that babyface role. By no means would that babyface role mean the Adam Cole that you see now would change very much,

But I do think it would be a cool challenge and something interesting for me to do to kind of be put in that role.” said Adam Cole “I think it would be really fun.”

Adam Cole also recalled his early career and revealed that he used to play a babyface character when he first debuted. At the time, he felt uncomfortable in the role but now he has a much better grasp over his character.

Apart from this, the former ROH star discussed things like the reason behind Undisputed Era’s longevity, the arrival of new stars in the NXT roster and more.

Adam Cole Comments On A Potential Babyface Run In NXT

