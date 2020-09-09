Adam Cole On How The Undisputed Era Would Do On The Main Roster

Since 2017, The Undisputed Era has been dominating NXT. At one point, the faction held the NXT, North American, and Tag-Team Championships for the yellow brand. Adam Cole recently spoke with SI.com and was asked about the Undisputed Era possibly moving to the main roster.

“I know some people want to see that, but to be part of a brand that is constantly growing, evolving and getting bigger, to be involved in that rise, it’s such an amazing feeling,” Cole said. “I am involved in the growth of a brand I really believe in, and there is so much left for me to do with young talent in NXT.”

Cole would continue to say, however, that he feels his faction would do great on the main roster if they were to make the move.

“With all that said, of course I think that the Undisputed Era would make an incredible impact on Raw or SmackDown.”

He also spent some time during the interview talking about comparisons between him and Finn Balor.

“The thing that impresses me so most about Bálor is the way he is such an all-around performer,” Cole says. “There are so many styles in pro wrestling—a high-flying style, a striking style, a technical-based style, brawling—and he possesses everything that encompasses an exciting pro wrestler, with an entrance and presence, too.”

The full interview can be read here.